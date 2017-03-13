America’s Favorite Fast Food Chains

March 13, 2017 2:50 AM
A new study found that Americans’ FAVORITE fast food chains are…

A new study found our favorite fast food chains. Here are the results . . .

1. Favorite burger chain: In-N-Out Burger. The runners-up are Culver’s . . . Five Guys . . . and Smashburger.

2. Favorite Mexican chain: Chipotle, health code issues be DAMNED, I guess. The runners-up are Moe’s Southwest Grill and El Pollo Loco.

3. Favorite pizza chain: Marco’s Pizza. The runner-up was Papa Murphy’s.

4. Favorite chicken chain: Chick-fil-A. The runners-up are Raising Cane’s and El Pollo Loco.

5. Favorite sandwich chain: Firehouse Subs. The runners-up are Panera Bread . . . McAlister’s Deli . . . and Jersey Mike’s.

