This made me laugh. While on the red carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards, Demi Lovato was asked if she’d ever consider doing her Disney kid show, “Camp Rock”, with the Jonas brothers as adults in some way. She said “Yes, under one condition, only if it’s R-rated.”

Actually this idea is more than just a funny one liner. Demi says both Joe and Nick Jonas were also on board for “Dark” Camp Rock 3.

“We’re totally gonna do it. It’d be like American Pie meets Disney Channel. It’s going to happen,” said Lovato.

Ok, what’s that gonna look like? I hope we get to see, I think.