Big Cyber-loafing Day

“Cyberloafing” is the new word for surfing online for personal entertainment during work hours. And it goes way up today (3/13) thanks to Daylight Saving Time. How come?

Sounds weird, but a Journal of Psychology study found that cyberloafing significantly increased in more than 200 metropolitan U.S. regions during the first Monday after daylight saving time in the spring. Can you imagine what would cause more surfing? It’s all about “MO!”

Not Missouri, MOtivation! The researchers say a lack of sleep has depleted workday motivation and focus making many just bag their duties today and escape to some good old fashioned internet sidestepping.