Big Cyber-loafing Day

March 13, 2017 4:24 PM By Paul Cook

“Cyberloafing” is the new word for surfing online for personal entertainment during work hours. And it goes way up today (3/13) thanks to Daylight Saving Time. How come?

Sounds weird, but a Journal of Psychology study found that cyberloafing significantly increased in more than 200 metropolitan U.S. regions during the first Monday after daylight  saving time in the spring. Can you imagine what would cause more surfing? It’s all about “MO!”

Not Missouri, MOtivation! The researchers say a lack of  sleep has depleted workday motivation and focus making many just bag their duties today and escape to some good old fashioned internet sidestepping.

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live