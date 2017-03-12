This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown: Win Cardinals Tickets for Bobblehead Giveaways

March 12, 2017 4:55 AM By Jen Myers
Filed Under: Schmig, Schmig Schmackdown

Win: A pair of tickets for the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Bobblehead Ticket Package.

Contest is only on: Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Schmig Smackdown is back!

Call in and compete against another Guy and you could win a pair of tickets for the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Bobblehead Ticket Package.

This 5-game pack features tickets to four popular bobblehead giveaway dates; Yadier Molina, Bob Gibson, Tim McCarver and mystery hall of fame manager.

Learn more about the ticket packages offered by the St. Louis Cardinals, here.

 Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, March 16, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

