Viral Video: “You The Jury” Preview

A new Fox reality show lets you pretend to be on a jury from home!

If you’ve ever sat at home in your pajamas watching primetime TV, while wishing that you were serving on a jury, Fox is developing the perfect show for you. It’s a reality show called “You the Jury”.

The show is hosted by Jeanine Pirro from Fox News, and it’ll have court cases being tried LIVE. And then the VIEWERS get to decide the verdict. After the show ends, you’ll have five minutes to text in their ruling, and then the verdict will be revealed. It premieres on April 7th.