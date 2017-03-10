Viral Video: “The Little Mermaid” Movie Trailer

Check Out the trailer for a NON-DISNEY, live-action “Little Mermaid”.

There’s a trailer out for a live-action “Little Mermaid”, but it’s NOT a Disney film. In fact, it doesn’t resemble the Disney version at all. It’s actually a twist on the original 1837 fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson.

In this one, a girl and her brother visit a carnival in Mississippi to see what is supposedly the real-life Little Mermaid. It stars the chick from MTV’s “Shannara Chronicles” and the oldest brother from “The Chronicles of Narnia”.

And no, this movie doesn’t infringe on a Disney copyright, since “The Little Mermaid” wasn’t theirs to begin with.

But Disney IS remaking its own live-action version of “The Little Mermaid”. LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA of “Hamilton” and “Moana” fame is writing new music for it.