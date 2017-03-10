Viral Video: Expert’s Interview on BBC Interrupted by His Kids

A political science professor asked to discuss the impeachment of South Korea’s president in a Skype interview with the BBC today instead wound up on his own “nanny cam” when his two kids adorably interrupted his serious Q&A. Robert E Kelly, who teaches at South Korea’s Pusan National University, was only a few seconds into his interview when his daughter marched into his home office. After Kelly pushed her away, a second child rolled up in a walker. Then a woman (Kelly’s wife? His babysitter?) rushed into the room and dragged the kids away. When a BBC producer then asked Kelly on Twitter if he could share the clip as its own news item, Kelly wrote back, “Is this kinda thing that goes ‘viral’ and gets weird?” Um…yep!