The Highest Paying Jobs In America For 2017

Here are the highest paying jobs in America this year.

Glassdoor.com just released their list of the highest paying jobs in America in 2017.

Here are the 10 best-paying jobs, and their average salary…

1. Physician, $188,000.

2. Pharmacy manager, $149,000.

3. Patent attorney, $140,000.

4. Medical science liaison, $133,000.

5. Pharmacist, $126,000.

6. Enterprise architect, $113,000.

7. Physician assistant, $113,000.

8. App development manager, $112,000.

9. Research and development manager, $112,000.

10. Corporate accountant or controller, $111,000.

