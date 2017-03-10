The Highest Paying Jobs In America For 2017

March 10, 2017 3:31 AM
Filed Under: 2017, America, highest, jobs, paying, Phillips & Company

Here are the highest paying jobs in America this year.

Glassdoor.com just released their list of the highest paying jobs in America in 2017.

Here are the 10 best-paying jobs, and their average salary…

1. Physician, $188,000.

2. Pharmacy manager, $149,000.

3. Patent attorney, $140,000.

4. Medical science liaison, $133,000.

5. Pharmacist, $126,000.

6. Enterprise architect, $113,000.

7. Physician assistant, $113,000.

8. App development manager, $112,000.

9. Research and development manager, $112,000.

10. Corporate accountant or controller, $111,000.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live