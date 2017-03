Twinkie-flavored cappuccinos are going on sale.

Hostess just created a new Twinkie-infused CAPPUCCINO.

It’s already available at Sheetz convenience stores, and you should be able to get it at other convenience stores within the next few weeks.

According to their press release, the cappuccino tastes like a combo of, quote, “creamy milk, sponge cake flavor, and a hint of coffee.”

