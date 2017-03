Starbucks is rolling out new pastel cups WITHOUT their logo for spring.

Starbucks just announced they’ll be rolling out new seasonal cups this spring, and you’d NEVER know they were Starbucks cups. They’re pastel colors, and instead of the mermaid logo, they feature drawings of things like the sun and an umbrella.

They’ll also be available WITHOUT the drawings so just a pastel cup with a white circle in the middle. They go on sale next Thursday.

Click Here to see more.