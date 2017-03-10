Lorde ‘Drops’ ‘SNL’ Promos for this Week’s Appearance

By Hayden Wright

The word “drop” gets thrown around ad nauseam in the digital age: singles drop, albums drop, movies drop, videos drop, apps drop. Books might even drop, if that’s still your thing. The folks at Saturday Night Live riffed on that overabundance of “drops’ when Scarlett Johansson and Lorde teased their appearances with cast member Beck Bennett—famed for his Vladimir Putin impression.

“So many exciting things are dropping, I love it when they drop,” he exclaimed.

Scarlett has a new movie (Ghost in the Shell) dropping soon and Lorde has a raft of new music on streaming services and an album on the way. It’ll be fun to watch her drop (or let’s just say debut) live renditions of “Green Light” and “Liability” on SNL.

Watch the funny promos here: