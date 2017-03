Chef “Birk” and Darin Heisler from Quincy Street Bistro join Phillips & Company to talk about the Kegs and Green Eggs event this Saturday to benefit the St. Patrick’s Center.

Quincy Street Bistro has partnered with the St. Patrick’s Center and is giving all profits from their Kegs and Green Eggs event on Saturday March 11th to aid in the cause of helping at-risk and homeless St. Louisans.

