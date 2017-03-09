Warm Springs Ranch Kicks Off Ninth Season

Even though I have yet to visit Warm Springs Ranch (once Lu gets older, we WILL be going), I’m saying it’s one of my favorite places because how could it not be!?!?!?!? It’s home to the Budweiser Clydesdales!

Warm Springs Ranch will open its gates to guests from around the world for the ninth season on Saturday, March 25. Here are further details:

With more than 70 Budweiser Clydesdales and foals roaming the pastures, guests who visit Warm Springs Ranch have the opportunity to experience the iconic and world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales up close and personal.

The 300-acre breeding facility is located in the heart of Missouri in Boonville. While taking part in one of the daily tours, guests can enjoy seeing the vast countryside where the Budweiser Clydesdales spend their time, along with the 25,000-square-foot breeding barn, veterinary lab and pastures with customized, walk-in shelters.

During the tours, guests learn about the history of the Budweiser Clydesdales and the meticulous care and attention that goes into raising them. Dedicated staff is on-site around the clock to ensure the highest quality of care for each horse and that all new baby Clydesdales born at the Ranch are welcomed into the world in comfort and safety. Several foals, including Pete, Halie, Cain and Juneau, were born at the Ranch already this year, with many more on the way!

“Warm Springs Ranch gives visitors a chance to get an inside look at where these beloved and beautiful animals are born, bred, trained and cared for,” said Jeff Knapper, General Manager of Budweiser Clydesdale Operations. “The Budweiser Clydesdales symbolize the quality and care Anheuser-Busch puts into everything they do and we’re looking forward to another busy season where we can showcase that effort.”

New this season, visitors will have the unique opportunity to get an out-of-this-world experience that hasn’t occurred for nearly 100 years. On August 21, the solar eclipse will take place across the United States. and Boonville is located directly within the path for optimal viewing. To bring the best experience possible to the thousands anticipated to visit the area, Warm Springs Ranch will host a viewing event, complete with eclipse glasses, parking, two 10-ounce samples of Budweiser, food vendors and more. Tickets can be purchased online starting March 10 at and will cost $50 for those age 19 and older, $25 for ages 6-18 and children under age 5 are free.

“We’re thrilled to welcome visitors for our ninth season and we’re especially looking forward to offering a special viewing experience of the solar eclipse,” said John Soto, Supervisor of Warm Spring Ranch. “What a unique way to watch the solar eclipse in beautiful Boonville, right alongside the Budweiser Clydesdales.”

Warm Springs Ranch offers guided walking tours twice a day, except for Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour costs $14 per person and lasts one-and-a-half hours. The guided walking tour give guests the opportunity to interact with Clydesdale handlers, see the Clydesdales’ harness, luxury trailer and 1903 beer wagon, and take a picture with a Clydesdale. Guests 21 and older will also have the opportunity to sample Budweiser. In addition, Warm Springs Ranch also offers a VIP tour once a day, allowing guests to climb aboard a custom-built vehicle to enjoy a private excursion across the facility’s 300-plus acres. In addition to the experiences offered on the guided walking tour, the VIP tour also takes visitors on a private walking tour of the 25,000-square -foot breeding facility, gives a peek inside the special foaling area and offers the chance to view the traveling hitch equipment. A VIP tour can accommodate up to 16 guests and has a flat fee of $500, no matter the number of guests on the tour. Reservations are required for both tours.

