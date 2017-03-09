Trailer: Rough Night

Don’t you hate it when you are trying to enjoy a nice, normal bachelorette party and you accidentaly kill a male stripper?

In the first look, red band trailer for the comedy Rough Night, Scarlett Johansson is a bride-to-be that heads to Miami to reunite with her college friends — played by Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Kate McKinnon with an Australian accent.

Coke, alcohol and jet skis abound in the ill-fated bachelorette party that turns into a comedic cover-up.

Originally titled Rock That Body, the Black List script comes from Broad City writers Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs.

Rough Night hits theaters in the middle of wedding season, on June 16.