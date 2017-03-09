The Most Dangerous Zodiac Signs

Which are the most dangerous zodiac signs according to FBI data?

Did you know that the zodiac sign of a person is directly related to the type of crime that is likely to commit?

The FBI analyzed data in order to find the zodiac sign of couple serial killers, so experts came up with which of them are the most dangerous in terms of criminal behavioral problems…

CANCERS are the most dangerous criminals of all of the zodiac signs, followed by Tauruses… Then comes Sagittarius, Aries, Capricorn, Virgo, Libra, Pisces, Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius and Gemini.

