The Best Jobs For People Who Are Good At Persuasion

March 9, 2017 2:45 AM
Filed Under: at, best, good, jobs, others, People, persuading, persuasion, Phillips & Company

Here’s a list of the best jobs for people who are good at PERSUASION.

CareerBuilder.com just put together a list of the 10 best jobs for people who are spectacular at PERSUASION.

The 10 jobs are: Business operations manager . . . IT manager . . . company financial manager . . . sales rep manager . . . personal financial advisor . . . Construction manager . . . sales rep . . . medical and health services manager . . . administrative services manager . . . and marketing manager.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live