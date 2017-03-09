Daylight Savings Time Is A Conspiracy

I only liked Daylight Savings Time in the Fall because I could get an extra hour of sleep. I’ve always hated it in the Spring, even if it did mean day light for longer hours. I love sleep and never understood why something like Daylight Savings Time had to exist. Well, now that Lu is in the picture, I REALLY HATE DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME!!! I don’t get any sleep as it is because she’s a horrible sleeper and now I’m going to lose another precious hour!!!!!!!!!!!!

I’ve read Daylight Savings Time can wreak havoc on babies and kids. I decided to do some research – shocking, I know – on how to deal with this conspiracy and I thought I would share what I found with you. I did learn that “Spring Forward” is actually the better of the two for babies and kids. From The Bump:

“It can be kind of like the baby has jet lag,” says Angelique Millette, a family sleep consultant in San Francisco. “They may be harder to put down at bedtime, or awake when they’re not supposed to be. When toddlers or older kids get off-schedule or their routines change, they may exhibit ‘testing’ behaviors.” Your child could be moody or cranky or act up, or simply need more naps in the following week or so. Try to prevent problems by getting your child ready about a week before the clock change, suggests Millette. She says putting baby to bed 10 minutes earlier each night for six nights can help make the transition smoother. (And don’t worry if you forget to start that far in advance. You can extend it for a few days post-time-change.) After the clock change, it may help to use room-darkening curtains in the nursery so baby can’t see how light it is outside in the evening.

Any secret tips you would like to share?

Also, I thought I read somewhere that Daylight Savings Time was going away. Am I making that up because I hate it so much or is this a real story?