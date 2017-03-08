Are these things SEXY or just AWKWARD?

Buzzfeed asked people if they find these 10 things sexy or awkward. Here are the results…

1. Eye contact during sex . . . 75% of people say it’s sexy, 25% say it’s awkward.

2. Loud moaning . . . 67% say it’s sexy, 33% say it’s awkward.

3. Winking . . . 61% sexy, 39% awkward.

4. Spanking . . . 55% sexy, 45% awkward.

5. Dirty talk . . . 50% sexy, 50% awkward. That is SO unhelpful.

6. A lap dance . . . 46% sexy, 54% awkward.

7. Sexting . . . 45% sexy, 55% awkward.

8. Role playing . . . 41% sexy, 59% awkward.

9. Phone sex . . . 24% sexy, 76% awkward.

10. Webcam sex . . . 19% sexy, 81% awkward.

