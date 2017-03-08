Are these things SEXY or just AWKWARD?
Buzzfeed asked people if they find these 10 things sexy or awkward. Here are the results…
1. Eye contact during sex . . . 75% of people say it’s sexy, 25% say it’s awkward.
2. Loud moaning . . . 67% say it’s sexy, 33% say it’s awkward.
3. Winking . . . 61% sexy, 39% awkward.
4. Spanking . . . 55% sexy, 45% awkward.
5. Dirty talk . . . 50% sexy, 50% awkward. That is SO unhelpful.
6. A lap dance . . . 46% sexy, 54% awkward.
7. Sexting . . . 45% sexy, 55% awkward.
8. Role playing . . . 41% sexy, 59% awkward.
9. Phone sex . . . 24% sexy, 76% awkward.
10. Webcam sex . . . 19% sexy, 81% awkward.
Click Here to see more.