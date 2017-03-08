Photo: Goldfish Replaced By Baby Carrots

March 8, 2017 2:55 AM
A guy replaces his sister’s goldfish with baby carrots just to see if she would notice.

What a strange era we live in, where a kid messing with his sister goes viral.

Samuel Annis from Johnstown, Ohio didn’t think his sister was taking good care of her goldfish, so he took them out of her tank last week and replaced them with BABY CARROTS. Then he posted a picture of it to Twitter and put the fish in his tank to take care of them until she noticed.

She never did. But the INTERNET did, and his tweet about replacing the fish has now gone viral. There’s STILL no word on whether his sister has figured out what’s going on.

