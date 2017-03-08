Packs of Nothing But Pink Starburst Are Coming Out

When it comes to candy, I prefer chocolate candy. My youngest nephew, Kyle, and one of my best friends, Jaime, prefer sugar candy. What I mean by that … Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Starbursts, etc. I swear Jaime always has a pack of Starbursts in her purse and her favorite color/flavor are the pink ones. Mine is the yellow color/flavor and I’m apparently in the minority with that choice.

Wrigley just announced that next month, they’re going to start selling packages of all pink Starburst. A spokesman said, quote, “On social media, we’re seeing people talk about pink more than any other flavor . . . so we decided to act.”

The all pink packs should be available pretty much everywhere, but they’re only going to be on sale for a limited time.

Which color/flavor is your favorite?