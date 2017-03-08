Glarner/Affleck Call Off Divorce

I love it! It was 2 years ago that the two 44 year olds announced their separation. But it seemed they were always still around each other. That’s when they were working on it and realizing how great it feels to have everyone together.

“They want to keep the family together,” the source close to the couple says.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner says. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Another source close to the couple says it was a decision they both made: “There was always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”