Ed Sheeran Has Hooked Up with Some of Taylor Swift’s Famous Friends 

Jill Devine March 8, 2017 11:32 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Rolling Stone Magazine, Scottrade Center, Taylor Swift, tour

It’s all about Ed Sheeran today!  He just announced his North American tour and he will be at the Scottrade Center on September 17th!

Well, in a new Rolling Stone interview, Ed says he hooked up with some of Taylor’ Swift’s famous friends when he went on tour with her several years back.

Quote, “Taylor’s world is celebrity.  I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates.  It was very easy.  I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, ‘How the [eff] did that happen?'”

Ed didn’t give up any names.  One woman he didn’t hook up with on that tour was Taylor herself, but they’re still really close.  He says, quote, “I will always stick up for Taylor.”  Taylor calls him, quote, “the James Taylor to my Carole King.”

The interview also touches on Ed’s drinking.  He says, quote, “Is it bad that I drink almost every single day?’ . . . I don’t wake up and drink.  I don’t depend on drink.  I can go without it completely.”

Ed sure has come a long way since that tour with Taylor!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live