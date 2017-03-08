Best Kept Secrets from Spouse

What secrets do husbands keep from wives and vice versa? Eww, this is juicy. I’m a little embarrassed to be a man.

According to the book: Marriage Secrets: How to Have a Lifetime Love Affair —

The 5 most common secrets husbands keep from their wives are: lustful thoughts; wishing their wives were more like their mothers; fears; criticism about their wives’ looks; and trouble at work.

What are the 5 most common secrets wives keep from their husbands? Old flames; a hidden nest egg; her real weight; getting hit on by other men; and secret snacking.