America’s Most Craveable Burgers

The MOST “craveable” burgers are from…

A new survey asked people what chain has the most “CRAVEABLE” burgers, and the number one pick is White Castle.

And not to take anything away from them, but a big reason people may’ve picked White Castle is because they’ve been using the marketing slogan “What You Crave” for years. That connection may’ve seeped into our brains.

The rest of the top 10 most craveable burgers are: Krystal . . . Burger King . . . In-N-Out . . . Whataburger . . . Five Guys . . . Red Robin . . . Carl’s Jr. . . . Fuddruckers . . . and The Habit.

The survey also asked people the most craveable chain overall, and White Castle didn’t win that one . . . Krispy Kreme and Cinnabon both beat it out.

