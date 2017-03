Two kids show off their pizza-spinning skills.

This video of two kids doing tricks while they spin pizza dough is blowing up on Facebook. One of them is 12, and the other’s 10. Their dad owns a pizza place in New Jersey. So they’ve been doing it their whole lives, and they’ve gotten pretty good at it.

You might have seen them before. They’ve been on a bunch of shows, like “Rachael Ray”, “Dr. Oz”, and “Hell’s Kitchen”.