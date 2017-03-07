Video: Meet Adoptable Ice Cream

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Ice Cream is one of the best, most well behaved dogs at the shelter right now. It’s amazing that she is still available for adoption. She’s great with other dogs and is friendly to ever single person she mets. If you’ve got plenty of treats for her, then she is perfect for you!

