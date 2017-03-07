Video: Meet Adoptable Ice Cream

Jill Devine March 7, 2017 10:16 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Adoptables, dog, Gateway Pet Guardians, GPG, Rescue Me, Rescue Me with Jill Devine

Welcome to Rescue Me!  If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet GuardiansEach week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Ice Cream is one of the best, most well behaved dogs at the shelter right now. It’s amazing that she is still available for adoption. She’s great with other dogs and is friendly to ever single person she mets. If you’ve got plenty of treats for her, then she is perfect for you!

