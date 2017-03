Do you put ICE in…

A new survey asked people if they put ice in different drinks that most people normally wouldn’t. Here are the results…

1. Orange juice, 18% use ice.

2. White wine, 15%.

3. Beer, 6%.

4. Milk, 5%.

5. Red wine, 5%.

For more traditional iced drinks, 86% put ice in soda . . . 73% put it in water . . . 29% prefer iced coffee to hot . . . and 26% drink iced tea over hot tea.

