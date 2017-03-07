The Key To Getting Promoted

March 7, 2017 4:11 AM
Filed Under: getting, key, Phillips & Company, promoted

The KEY to getting promoted is…

If you want to get promoted, start having more SEX.

A new study by Oregon State University found that both men and women who have sex at least once a day are more likely to get PROMOTED than people who don’t.

The researchers say it’s because people who have that much sex are happier, and that translates over to being more productive at work. And even with their extra job responsibilities, they still had a better work-life balance than people who had less sex.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live