Movies That Should Be Remade

A list of movies people think should be remade includes…

Buzzfeed asked their readers what movies SHOULD be remade, and why.

Here are some highlights:

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”. . . to fix some of the changes they made from the original book, and to have a REAL Asian actor play Mr. Yunioshi, rather than Mickey Rooney in “yellowface”.

“The People Under the Stairs”. . . Because it deals with issues that are still relevant: Race, class, and “how greed brings out the worst in people.”

“Little Shop of Horrors”. . . Just so Neil Patrick Harris could play Seymour.

“The Outsiders”. . . Because kids are still reading the book, but probably don’t even know who the actors in the movie are anymore.

“The Breakfast Club”. . . So they could add discussions on race, gender, and LGBT issues.

