Go Fund Me Page for Maplewood Family

The Phillips and Company Morning Show talked about this story today where a Maplewood apartment complex evicted a family a few days after their father/husband died.

KMOV tried contacting someone from the Maplewood Village Apartments, but they would not comment on the situation.

James “Pat” Pinned died Thursday, February 23rd, and five days later the family were told to vacate the apartment by the next day. The reason given was that James was the only person on the lease. The family asked for extra time because they were planning his funeral, but the person who delivered the news said, “That’s not my problem.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. Please help them out with funeral expenses and money for new living arraignments.