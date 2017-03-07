Donate to Jen Myers’s Pedal the Cause Team!

Our own Jen Myers is riding (ok, spinning) in this year’s Pedal the Cause (happening September 23rd and 24th at Chesterfield Ampitheater). Pedal the Cause is a pretty incredible event in that 100% of donations go directly to cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Last year, Pedal raised over $3.3 million, and this year their goal is $4 million. In the seven years that Pedal the Cause has been in existence, the event has raised close to $16 million.

Jen received treatment for breast cancer at Siteman last year, and wants to help them in any way she can. She hopes you can help, too.

You can support Jen and team Powered By Hope by clicking HERE.

Registration opened for the 2017 Pedal the Cause on March 7th. You can sign up to ride or spin HERE.