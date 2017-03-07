Blow Off Coworkers With This New App

When your coworkers keep popping by your desk to talk to you, it’s really tough to get your work done OR maybe you just don’t want to be bothered by them.  Here’s a pretty brilliant solution to get rid of your coworker(s).

There’s a new app for the Google Chrome web browser called “NOPE.”  When you click it, the app calls your cell phone.  Then you can pick up that call, start having a fake conversation that SEEMS important, and your coworker should walk away.

You can get it for free by Googling “nope chrome.”  You don’t have to just use it for coworkers.  The possibilities are endless!

