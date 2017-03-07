Acts That Did “Farewell Tours” But Keep Touring

A list of “farewell tours” that didn’t stick includes…

Here are FIVE acts who have gone on a farewell tour, or MULTIPLE farewell tours, but didn’t actually stop touring.

1. KISS. They did a farewell tour from 2000 to 2001, but just two years later, they were back on the road, and they still tour to this day.

2. The Eagles. When they broke up in 1980, Don Henley said “hell would freeze over” before the Eagles reunited. So, in 1994, they went out on a ‘Hell Freezes Over’ reunion tour.

They did a formal farewell tour in 2005, but that wasn’t it either. They did two more world tours after that. And when Glenn Frey died last year, Henley said they were hanging it up, but now they’re headlining a bi-coastal festival with Fleetwood Mac later this year.

3. The Who. They did a farewell tour in 1982, but reunited for Live Aid three years later, and were back on the road again in 1989. And they’ve been touring on and off ever since, up to their 50th anniversary tour last year.

4. Ozzy Osbourne. He retired from the road with a ‘No More Tours’ run in 1992. Then came out of retirement three years later with a tour was called ‘Retirement Sucks!’ He’s toured several times since, by himself and with Black Sabbath.

5. Barbra Streisand. She announced a farewell tour in 2000 because of stage fright. But she’s done multiple tours since then, and has gigs in New York City this May.

Other acts who have had “farewell tours” that didn’t stick include: Judas Priest, Elton John, Scorpions, Cream, The Band, Nine Inch Nails, and Meat Loaf.

