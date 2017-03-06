TV Stars Whose Ratings Have Soared Due To President Trump

A report says that the EIGHT beneficiaries of President Trump being a “ratings machine” include…

President Trump calls himself the, quote, “ratings machine”, and according to a new report, he’s had a POSITIVE effect on eight TV shows. The shows getting a ‘Trump bump’ are:

1. “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” . . . Jimmy Fallon was regularly beating Colbert until the first full week of the Trump administration, but Colbert won that week, and has been the most-watched show in late night ever since.

2. “The Rachel Maddow Show” . . . Rachel attracted her largest audience ever last month, averaging 2.3 million viewers each night, which is double her viewership from February of 2016.

3. “Saturday Night Live” . . . It’s on track to have its top-rated season among adults under 50 in nearly a decade, with an overall average audience that’s set to top 11 million viewers per episode . . . its highest ratings in 23 years.

4. CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” . . . President Trump has been hard on CNN . . . but Jake is doing fine. Last month, his show averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers, surging 60% over a year ago.

5. “Real Time with Bill Maher” . . . The show is up 40% above last year’s audience. HBO says it’s averaging 5.5 million viewers a week since Trump’s inauguration, if you include streaming numbers. So it’s now on pace to have its highest rated season since 2003.

6. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” . . . Tucker took over Megyn Kelly’s timeslot, and he’s been a sensation for Fox News . . . regularly pulling in 3 million viewers. Megyn already had big numbers, but Tucker qualifies for the ‘Trump bump’ because he’s bringing in 45% more younger viewers compared to what Megyn did last February. He’s also the only one on this list who’s Trump-FRIENDLY.

7. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” . . . He’s finally getting some ratings momentum after a year and a half into the job. February was the show’s most-watched month with Trevor hosting, with an average of 1.5 million viewers.

8. “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” . . . During the past six weeks, “Full Frontal’s” audience among adults under 50 has surged by 92% compared to last year. And TBS says it’s averaging 3.4 million viewers per week overall.

