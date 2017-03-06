The Top 50 Women In St. Louis

March 6, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: 50, Jen Myers, St. Louis, top, women

Congratulations to our very own Jen Myers who makes the cut for “Gazelle STL” magazine’s “Top 50 Women In St. Louis”!

In recognition of March as Women’s History Month, “Gazelle STL” magazine highlighted fifty extraordinary women who “show tremendous courage in their daily lives to overcome adversity and make their mark.”

The list includes Build-A-Bear’s Maxine Clark, film producer Kimberly Steward, Sweetie Pies’ Miss Robbie Montgomery, KMOX’s Carol Daniel, Senator Claire McCaskill, KSDK’s Anne Allred, and Y98’s JEN MYERS!

Jen made the list as a “Warrior”, and we could not be more proud of her. Way to go Jen!

Click Here to see more.

