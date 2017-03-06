The Best Thing About Every State

March 6, 2017 3:13 AM
Filed Under: About, best, every, Phillips & Company, State, thing

Here’s the BEST thing about every state.

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the one best thing about every state. Here are some of the ones that are hard to argue with…

Alabama: Crimson Tide football . . . Arizona: the Grand Canyon . . . Kentucky: bourbon . . . Louisiana: jazz . . . New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen . . . Vermont: maple syrup . . . Wyoming: Yellowstone . . . Missouri: Lake of the Ozarks . . . Illinois: Lake Shore Drive . . . and Florida: idiots in the news.

Click Here to see more.

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live