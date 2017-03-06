Here’s the BEST thing about every state.

Thrillist.com just put together a list of the one best thing about every state. Here are some of the ones that are hard to argue with…

Alabama: Crimson Tide football . . . Arizona: the Grand Canyon . . . Kentucky: bourbon . . . Louisiana: jazz . . . New Jersey: Bruce Springsteen . . . Vermont: maple syrup . . . Wyoming: Yellowstone . . . Missouri: Lake of the Ozarks . . . Illinois: Lake Shore Drive . . . and Florida: idiots in the news.

Click Here to see more.