The $25,000 Taco

March 6, 2017 3:21 AM
A TACO worth $25,000 includes…

A restaurant at the Grand Velas Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico just added a taco to their menu that costs $25,000.

So what makes it that expensive?

1. A corn tortilla infused with gold flakes.

2. Kobe beef, rare Norwegian lobster, and caviar.

3. Black truffle brie cheese.

4. A salsa made out of chili peppers, expensive tequila, and civet coffee beans (which are coffee beans that are POOPED OUT by a little cat called a civet??!!)

5. And gold leaves on top.

The restaurant also sells a tequila that goes for $150,000 a bottle.

