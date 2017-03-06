Netflix Says Gilmore Girls Is Probably Returning for 2nd Revival

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos has confirmed that the streaming site is in “very preliminary” talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about creating additional episodes. “We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” he recently told the UK Press Association about the show’s revival. “The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.” Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix the day after Thanksgiving last year and ended with Rory revealing she was pregnant. Viewers took to social media in droves afterward to demand that the story be continued.

Right. So I would DIE for a new #GilmoreGirlsRevival but only if 1. No musical interludes

2. Full Season

3. More truth & comprehension pic.twitter.com/LhKdIITW9P — KaylaNaab.com (@KaylaNaab) March 6, 2017

