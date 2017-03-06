National Pancake Day Is Tomorrow

Tomorrow, IHOP® Restaurants 12th annual day of giving, National Pancake Day, is scheduled to kick off!

As part of its celebration, IHOP has partnered with three inspiring charities – Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children – with the goal of raising $3.5 million for finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests can receive a free short stack* of the brand’s world-famous, freshly made buttermilk pancakes at IHOP Restaurants coast to coast. In return, guests are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size on-check or in-restaurant with all funds going to the charity partners’ local hospital affiliate.

“IHOP and our franchisees are honored to partner with leading non-profit organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children for our National Pancake Day event and help fight serious childhood illnesses” said Darren Rebelez, President, IHOP Restaurants. “Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities.”

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day, including restaurant hours and charity support by restaurant, and please click here.

*Guests can receive one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at participating IHOP Restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 (National Pancake Day) from 7a.m.-7p.m.; some locations hours may vary. Please check with your local IHOP for exact hours of participation. Limit one offer per guest. Dine-in only.