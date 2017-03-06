Danny Masterson Investigated For Rape

The LAPD is investigating three alleged rapes by “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson in the early 2000’s and there are claims that the Church of Scientology is helping him cover it up. Danny grew up in the church.

This all started when one of the alleged victims approached Leah Remini. As you probably know, Leah is a former Scientologist and she has a show on A&E called “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”.

The alleged victim was actually in a relationship with Danny when she claims he violated her while she was sleeping. After she came forward, the other two did the same. Although one of them filed a police report in 2003. Her case was closed when two witnesses, who were also Scientologists, contradicted her testimony, but it’s been reopened in light of the new allegations. Claims against the Church include that they encouraged the women not to go forward, and that they may even have enough influence within the LAPD to hamper the investigations.

Danny’s rep says it’s all untrue, and Leah may be using all of this to boost her anti-Scientology show. You can read the statement from Danny’s rep to The Hollywood Reporter by clicking here.

This is some heavy stuff and I foresee this getting very ugly.