25 Things You Didn’t Know About The Bachelor’s Nick Viall

Ahead of tonight’s penultimate episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall shared some facts about himself with Us Weekly. Here are 10 things you may not have known about him (see full list at the link):

1. He’s never said no to a Chipotle meal.

2. His first kiss was when he was 14.

3. He memorized choreography from a workout video and performed it at a school dance when he was 15.

4. He doesn’t believe in fate; he believes in his decisions.

5. He loves going roller-skating and will show off his skills any chance he gets.

6. His favorite holiday is the 4th of July.

7. His favorite snack is whole wheat toast and peanut butter topped with sliced pickles.

8. The best gift he ever got was a professional drawing table. It really inspired him to be more creative growing up.

9. He had terrible asthma as a kid, but he grew out of it.

10. He wanted to be a cartoonist for Disney as a kid. And he used to know all of the Disney songs by heart.

Click here to read more!