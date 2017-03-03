What Would You Order for Your Last Meal?

In 2011, on the night before he was set to be executed in Texas, convicted murderer Lawrence Brewer placed the following order for his final meal: Two chicken-fried steaks with gravy and onions; one triple-patty bacon cheeseburger; an omelette with cheese, ground beef, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and jalapeños; fried okra with ketchup; a pound of barbecued meat with a half loaf of white bread; three fajitas; a meat lover’s pizza; a pint of Blue Bell ice cream; peanut butter fudge with crushed peanuts; three root beers. He then refused to eat it before being put to death, a stunt which so inflamed one state senator that Texas eliminated the death-row tradition of last meals shortly thereafter.

So, what would you order if you knew your next meal would be your last?