Viral Video: Big Lesson From Little Boys

Two little boys get the same haircut to “fool” their teacher, and it teaches all of us what friendship is really all about.

Five-year-old Jax Rosebush told his mother last Friday morning that he wanted his hair cropped extremely close when he got it cut over the weekend so he could look exactly like his friend Reddy. Jax said he couldn’t wait for his teacher to see him Monday because she wouldn’t be able to tell him and Reddy apart.

The photo and story has gone viral because it shows us all what friendship really is all about.

