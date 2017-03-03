The Most American Car Companies

What’s the most “American” car you can own?

Tesla has been named the most “American” car company, because they’re the only one that assembled all their cars in the U.S. last year.

Here are the ten most American car brands…

1. Tesla. 100% of their cars sold in the U.S. were assembled here.

2. Jeep, 89% were assembled in the U.S.

3. Cadillac, 86%.

4. Dodge, 83%.

5. General Motors, 80%.

6. Acura. It’s a Japanese company, but 71% of the cars sold in the U.S. were assembled here.

7. Chevrolet, 70%.

8. Ford, 64%.

9. Toyota, 61%.

10. Buick, 60%.

Ten car companies assembled ZERO percent of their cars in the U.S. last year: Jaguar, Mazda, Porsche, Audi, Mitsubishi, Land Rover, Smart Car, Fiat, Scion, and Mini Cooper.

