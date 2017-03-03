Photo: Taco Bell Wrappers Wedding Dress

March 3, 2017 3:41 AM
A woman made herself a wedding dress out of TACO BELL WRAPPERS??!!

In case you haven’t heard, a new Taco Bell in Las Vegas has a WEDDING CHAPEL inside, and they’re running a contest where some couple will win a free dream wedding there.

So, Diane Nguyen wanted her entry in the contest to stand out, so she got a bunch of unused taco and burrito wrappers from a Taco Bell and made herself a WEDDING DRESS out of them.

taco Photo: Taco Bell Wrappers Wedding Dress

She says she wanted to get married at Taco Bell because, quote, “It has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work or a night of partying.”

Good Luck, Diane!

