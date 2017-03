Denny’s tweeted a photo of pancakes with a SECRET MESSAGE hidden in the butter.

Denny’s tweeted out a photo on Wednesday that LOOKED like normal pancakes with butter and syrup on top, but it went deeper than that. If you zoomed in on different parts of the photo, there were little messages that guided you to check the butter.

And inside the butter, there’s a hidden message that says, quote, “Has this distracted you from overwhelming existential dread? LOL.”

