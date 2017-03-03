Our Weird Candy Eating Habits

March 3, 2017 3:27 AM
Here are some of our weird candy eating habits, according to a new survey.

According to a new survey, 32% of people say they actually lick their way to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

Here are some more stats on our weird candy eating habits…

1. 40% of people suck the sourness off of a Sour Patch Kid before they chew it.

2. 16% have bitten both ends off a Twizzler and used it as a straw.

3. People are slightly more likely to eat each Skittles flavor individually than to just throw a handful of different flavors in their mouth.

4. 9% of people eat Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in one bite.

5. And finally, 5% of people don’t break apart Kit Kats before they eat them.

