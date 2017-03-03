Ellen DeGeneres Is Getting A Game Show On NBC

The network has handed out a six-episode series order to Ellen’s Game of Games, an hourlong game show based on popular games from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

DeGeneres will host the primetime series and executive produce the Warner Horizon Television show via her studio-based A Very Good Production banner. Additional exec producers include The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner as well as Kevin Leman, Jeff Kleeman and David A. Hurwitz. Telepictures — which produces the syndicated talk show that airs on 82 NBC owned and affiliated stations — will serve in the same capacity alongside Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

“Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented, and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to Game of Games,” NBC alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “She is among the very best at engaging with her devoted audience, and we are all in for a treat when her antics hit primetime.”

Each hourlong episode will feature supersize versions of popular games from daytime series. Contestants, like on DeGeneres’ talk show, will be pulled from the audience and tasked with maneuvering massive obstacles, answering questions under pressure and facing a gigantic plunge into the unknown. Each will end with DeGeneres offering someone a chance at a huge cash prize.

“I’m so excited to be hosting a huge primetime game show for NBC,” said DeGeneres. “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games. It’s going to be like a combination of American Ninja Warrior, RuPaul’s Drag Race and a water park. OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”