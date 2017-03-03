Couples Reveal the Biggest Secrets About Their Wedding

There’s plenty that goes into planning a wedding that a couple may not want to admit or feature in a Pinterest board, from getting cold feet to fighting over whom to invite. Now, a new survey by wedding planning website WeddingWire has attached numbers to some of these less glamorous sides of preparing to get hitched. Its “Wedding Secrets” survey queried 546 newlyweds from the general population — of whom 68% were women and 32% were male. With an average age of 31, these people got brutally honest on how they really felt about everything from their honeymoons to their guest lists. The results are telling — read on for some of the juiciest findings.

1. One out of 10 couples surveyed had thought about calling off their weddings entirely.

2. A quarter of couples surveyed invited guests they hoped wouldn’t come.

3. One out of five newlyweds admitted that they were hungover on their wedding day.

4. One out of five newlyweds lied about how they met their partner. (Come on people, it’s 2017, online dating is not some aberrant behavior you have to hide with some made-up meet-cute.)

5. One out of four respondents said they were more excited for their honeymoon than their wedding. This one makes so much sense to me: weddings = stressful AF; honeymoons hopefully = relaxed and loved-up.

6. One in five respondents confessed to completely forgetting the name of at least one of their guests — not too surprising considering that the average number of guests at a wedding in the U.S. is 120 and they are likely not all your intimate friends. It’s okay, you’ll never need to know your aunt’s best friend’s date’s name again.

7. One in five respondents secretly got married before the ceremony. Their reasons for doing so included to get insurance or benefits, because one of them was pregnant, because they wanted the wedding itself to be small and intimate, and simply because they felt like it.

8. Couples’ biggest wedding regrets included “spending too much money”; “not hiring the right vendors”; “dissatisfaction with flowers”; and food selection, specifically hiring a bad caterer, choosing the wrong dishes, or buying too much or too little food. That’s sweet of them, but in my experience, it’s not the food that makes a wedding — we’re all expecting under-seasoned chicken, pasta, or fish anyway — but the bar instead, which at least in this survey did not number among couples’ sources of wedding stress.

