Company Will Pay For You To Travel & Drink All Summer Long

Looking for a summer gig? Well this job doesn’t seem to difficult!

World of Beer, a Florida-based chain of more 70 craft beer taverns, announced Wednesday that it’s currently looking for three “Drink It” interns who will be tasked with visiting numerous breweries across the country and abroad, tasting all sorts of beer, attending major beer events and festivals, and sharing live updates from the boozy adventure via social media, according to the official job description. Although it’s not a longterm job with a salary or traditional benefits, like last year, the internship last four months and World of Beer will pay you $12,000 and cover all your travel expenses. Oh, and there will be plenty of free beer, of course.

The best applicants will be called in for a live interview before a panel of “beer-lebrity judges” that World of Beer will be hosting at its outposts in nine cities (see the full list on its website) across the US on April 8. As a bonus, customers at these locations will receive a free beer for voting for their favorite applicant. World of Beer said it doesn’t matter if you’re still in college, a recent graduate, or even a full-time grown-up, just as long as you’re at least 21, from the US, and able to work part-time.

